Total: Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay’s 2021 Christmas Campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The final total is in for The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay’s 2021 Christmas Campaign.

According to a release, the organization has fallen short of its $1.396 million goal, which started in November of 2021 with the theme ‘Hope Marches On.’ The Green Bay location also teamed up with Local 5 and the Fox Cities Salvation Army last year.

On the last day of collection, organizers say the Green Bay campaign reached 96% of the needed amount, leaving $59,000.

“These funds directly support services that provide hope and healing to thousands right here in Greater Green Bay,” explained Major Matt O’Neil, Area Coordinator. “A $59,000 deficit isn’t ideal, but fortunately there are still opportunities to try and make up for the shortfall through individual donations and upcoming fundraising events. In the meantime, we will consider some cost-saving measures.”

Organizers say the money collected during the campaign accounts for 60% of the annual fundraising budget. The Salvation Army is accepting donations up to its fiscal year, which runs through September.

