Touchdowns for Hunger campaign pays off for Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. A Green Bay food pantry is celebrating a long-term partnership with the Packers and Sargento Foods. Every touchdown scored by the team means more food to feed the hungry.

Inside Paul’s Pantry a crowd has gathered to welcome a representative from Sargento Foods and Packers Running Back Aaron Jones. They’ve come to this facility to help change the lives of the hungry here in our region.

“If you have a blessing, just return the blessing. There is always somebody out there who needs help,” Jones said.

“We know that those small changes, that’s what moves the needle on such a problem like hunger,” said Portia Young from Sargento Foods.

For 17 seasons Sargento has partnered with the Packers in their Touchdowns for Hunger campaign. Tuesday they came bearing gifts from 35 touchdowns scored so far this season, many by Jones – each worth a donation of $500.

“We donate to Paul’s Pantry $17,500,” said Young.

“It doesn’t get any bigger, every touchdown you score is a donation, so it doesn’t get any bigger than that. I’m trying to do my part to get in the end zone as many times so I can help that,” Jones said.

It’s a partnership that the pantry’s executive director calls life changing.

“You think of the thousands and thousands of families that this partnership has helped. It goes a long way to put food on tables right during the holidays and beyond,” said Craig Robbins, executive director of Paul’s Pantry.

A program that Jones is proud to be a part of – helping to feed the hungry here in northeast Wisconsin.

“We doing it one touchdown at a time – go-Pack-go,” said Jones.

The Touchdowns for Hunger program has helped raise $1.3 million over the past 17 years. From that $400,000 has gone to Paul’s Pantry.