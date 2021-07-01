Touchmark’s new program offers boxing classes to Parkinson’s patients

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Touchmark in Appleton is launching a program for Parkinson’s patients called Rock Steady Boxing. The new course will act as a therapy session to help those in need throughout the community.

Rock Steady Boxing uses the basic functions of boxing to address Parkinson’s symptoms. The disease typically affects balance, motor skills, and basic functions. The program first began in Indianapolis, Indiana is now making its way to Northeast Wisconsin for the first time ever.

Touchmark has always provided a Parkinson’s support group to patients, but this new program will extend out to the community. This will give even more patients living with Parkinson’s and their caregivers a chance to receive support.

Boxing classes are held twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays. The program is looking for volunteers to help during the class. Touchmark also offers a variety of classes to the community. For more information or to participate, you can give them a call 920-832-9100