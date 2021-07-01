FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Touchmark’s new program offers boxing classes to Parkinson’s patients

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Touchmark in Appleton is launching a program for Parkinson’s patients called Rock Steady Boxing. The new course will act as a therapy session to help those in need throughout the community.

Rock Steady Boxing uses the basic functions of boxing to address Parkinson’s symptoms. The disease typically affects balance, motor skills, and basic functions. The program first began in Indianapolis, Indiana is now making its way to Northeast Wisconsin for the first time ever.

Touchmark has always provided a Parkinson’s support group to patients, but this new program will extend out to the community. This will give even more patients living with Parkinson’s and their caregivers a chance to receive support.

Boxing classes are held twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays. The program is looking for volunteers to help during the class. Touchmark also offers a variety of classes to the community. For more information or to participate, you can give them a call 920-832-9100

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Denmark claims first state baseball championship

Marinette's season wraps up in state semifinal

Kaukauna softball wins 2021 Division I state title

Coleman falls to Kenosha St. Joseph in Division 3 baseball championship game

Mishicot wins Div. IV state softball

Kaukauna roars and rolls into the state championship