Toughest Summer Job: Repairing asphalt in the heat

(WFRV) – You pull into a parking lot or go through a drive-through and you probably don’t even think about it. According to Asphalt Seal and Repair, “More than 90 percent of parking areas in the U.S are surfaced with asphalt pavement.”

A staggering number that up until right now… you probably never even thought about.

Enter Tyler Hanson of Asphalt Seal and Repair.

Asphalt repairmen coating the pavement

Post-coating look

“The hardest aspect for me is beating the heat and for me, sealer burn. I usually cover up shirt long sleeves, pants and put this over my face with sunglasses on.”

On a typical day, these guys are patching, seal coating, crack sealing, or even line stripping. On this particular job, this crew is coating the pavement of a business parking lot to help extend its lifetime.

Working on the asphalt is tough, but the heat really makes it tougher. The air temperature was 90 degrees that day and, on the pavement, it was over 115 degrees.

Brandon King, another Asphalt Repairman, says “I guess a good warning line is, the second you stop sweating, start drinking water.”

Jobs can get a little messy and hydration is a must, and summertime showers and storms can sometimes delay some of the work.

But when the weather holds up and they can complete a project, there’s always a sense of pride, in a job well done.

“I’m a little perfectionist, I get to drive past and I’m one of those guys when I point out…oh I did that place…I did that parking lot,” emphasizes King.

Hanson states, “I think we are doing more places than anyone else in the community just hitting households and any local shops and any big businesses.”

Air temperatures near 90 with ground temperatures well over a hundred degrees keep Brandon and Tyler day in and day out in the running for the title of…

“We’re asphalt repairmen, and we have the toughest summer job” – Brandon King and Tyler Hanson.

