NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – While construction continues on Neenah’s new high school, district members were able to get a tour of the progress being made.

Miron Construction led visitors through the site with specific explanations about a variety of things, including the newest glass installations the company is putting in.

“If [the glass] is hit with an impact that is enough to actually break the glass, it won’t shatter into pieces on the floor,” said Neenah School Project Executive Amanda Manteufel. “It actually will maintain its location and shatter similar to a car windshield.”

The district is expecting to host other events in the future as progress continues to be made.

Officials are expecting the new high school to be completed by the fall of 2023.