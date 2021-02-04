FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Tow ban in effect for I-41 and WIS 441 due to weather

(WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department says a tow ban has been issued for I-41 and WIS 441 due to the weather effective immediately for Thursday.

They department adds that they will notify the public once the tow ban has been lifted. 

