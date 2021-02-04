Tow ban in effect for I-41 and WIS 441 due to weather

(WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department says a tow ban has been issued for I-41 and WIS 441 due to the weather effective immediately for Thursday.
They department adds that they will notify the public once the tow ban has been lifted.
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County
