Tow ban in effect for I-41 and WIS 441 due to weather

GRAND CHUTE, Wis.(WFRV)- The Shinery Moonshine Company has decided to move out of their store location inside the Fox River Mall that they have occupied for the past 4-years. The COVID-19 pandemic along with the recent shooting, has the Troy Reissmann ready to move.

"When COVID hit, it brought everything to a halt. The mall had shut down for three months," said Troy Reissmann. Reissmann said that he was already looking to relocate and has already found a location. "We had previously looked at this location about two years ago, and now it seems to be the right time to move in," said Reissmann. The new location will be next to the Manderfield's Bakery on Michael's Drive. "The space was vacant for a while," said Reissmann