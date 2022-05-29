BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Local fire and police agencies worked together to reunite a mother and her ducklings on Saturday.

According to the Town of Buchanan Fire and Rescue, crews, in conjunction with Combined Locks Public Safety and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office personnel, helped reunite a mother and her ducklings who had fallen into a sewer grate.

Officials are reminding residents to stay alert and if they hear a mother duck circling an area and calling out, that could mean she needs help with her ducklings.