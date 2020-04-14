Live Now
WATCH: Daily White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Town of Buchanan man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Town of Buchanan man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Christian Proctor had been under investigation following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say evidence leading to the April 13 arrest was found during an executed search warrant at Proctors’ Town of Buchanan home on April 9.

Authorities report the investigation is ongoing.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says they were assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Digital Forensics Unit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"