Town of Buchanan man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Town of Buchanan man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Christian Proctor had been under investigation following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say evidence leading to the April 13 arrest was found during an executed search warrant at Proctors’ Town of Buchanan home on April 9.

Authorities report the investigation is ongoing.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says they were assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Digital Forensics Unit.