Town of Clayton denied application to become a Village

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV)- The State Incorporation Review Board has denied the Town of Clayton’s application to incorporate the town into a village renamed as “The Village of Larsen.”

The Town of Clayton is located in Winnebago County. Larsen is an unincorporated community in the town of Clayton.

According to the Town of Clayton’s Administrator Tori Straw, the Town of Clayton failed in 6 different criteria when being reviewed. The biggest issue the town faced, was the fact that there was too much raw agricultural land and not enough development.

Straw says they are now focusing on putting in water and sewer lines and developing the East side of the town near highway 10. The Town of Clayton hopes to reapply for Village status in a couple of years from now.

