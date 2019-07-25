Town of Freedom board votes to disband local police department

The town board in Freedom met Wednesday night to discuss disbanding their police department.

The town would instead contract with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department to provide police services for Freedom.

According to the Freedom Police Commission, contracting with county under the proposed budget numbers show a cost increase to the town, but the town says eliminating their police department would be more cost effective.

Many members of community said they would’ve wanted the town to vote on whether or not to keep the department, but the town board voted in favor of contracting with outagamie county.

“You’re going to get good service from the county, there’s nothing wrong with the Outagamie County Sheriffs department, it’s an awesome department, I worked there for 25 years,” says Dan Clearwater, Freedom’s Police commissioner. “I would’ve preferred it it would’ve been the town because it’s local, you get to know them, but they’re going to get good service.”

Outagamie county will have two designated officers assigned to the town.

The contract provides two full time officers for $167,000 a year.

It also provides a part-time school resource officer which will cost town schools about $30,000 a year.