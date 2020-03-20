1  of  66
Town of Friendship home extensive damaged following morning fire

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WFRV) – A home in the Town of Friendship may be considered a total loss after a Friday morning fire.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, multiple crews were dispatched for a report of smoke at a home at W7494 Lakeshore Drive around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, authorities say they determined that the sole occupant, who was able to exit the home before emergency personnel arrived, had reported the smoke. Shortly after arrival, Fond du Lac Sheriff deputies reported visible flames.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office says it may have been an electrical issue. The fire and smoke damage to the home is considered extensive and the incident is not considered suspicious.

Responding to the scene were crews from Van Dyne Fire, North Fond du Lac Fire and Ambulance, Town of Fond du Lac Fire, Town of Eldorado Fire, the City of Fond du Lac Fire and Ambulance, Ripon Fire, Brandon Fire, and RIT Team 1.

