Town of Lawrence hears proposal for new distribution center, neighbors push back

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Town of Lawrence is hearing a proposal to build a 630,000 square foot distribution center which would require some of the land they want to use off of I-41 on County Road S in Brown County to be rezoned.

Dr. Lanny Tibaldo, the Chairperson, for the Town of Lawrence said, “Trammell Crow services, who is handling the client, will be presenting a PDD – a planned development district plan. This would be a more refined plan, not the final.”

Town officials say they plan to hold a meeting where they will hear public input about the project sometime in mid-November.

The presenters from Trammell Crow say there will be 250 trailer parking stalls and just around 1,250 passenger parking stalls on the property.

Residents at the meeting said they do not want the project to go in their neighborhood due to traffic, safety, and health concerns.

Kim Sullivan, who lives under 500 yards from the proposed site said, “I’m against it. It doesn’t belong in that area that close to residential. Visually some of our neighbors are going to look at it from their houses so it just doesn’t belong there. It’s an eyesore.”

Trammell Crow has not yet announced the client they are working for who is seeking to rezone this land.