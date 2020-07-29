Town of Lawrence proposed new home for Georgia-Pacific, residents say not so fast

LAWRENCE, Wis.(WFRV)- The Town of Lawrence is the proposed future home to a brand new Georgia-Pacific warehouse. The proposed location is near the intersection of William Grant Drive and Little Rapids Road within a highly populated residential area. Some residents are concerned about the deal which would bring increased traffic and large semi-trucks to the area.

“We have no problem with Georgia-Pacific. They are a great employer in the neighborhood. We have no problem with the development in the Town of Lawrence. What we don’t want is it to be located at the proposed site,” said John Tribble Resident of Lawrence. Tribble is concerned about the increased traffic that the development will bring to the neighborhood, and the danger the residents who utilize that route for bike riding and jogging will be in. ” This will be a 24-hour, 365-warehouse operation. Hearing that it’s consolidating all of it’s other warehouses to this one location. Our concern is that location.”

Lori Frigo is a mother of 4, who is also concerned about safety. ” This does not follow our Town of Lawrence plan. There is a very long, 200 page comprehensive plan, that our board follows to plan neighborhood and businesses. The road that they are talking about, there was a bike path planned for,” said Frigo. She asks what will happen to adults and children who want to ride their bicycles in the area.

Georgia-Pacific, founded in 1927 originally as a lumber company, moved into the tissue business in 1963. In the Green Bay Regional Area, there are 5 locations that Georgia-Pacific would like to consolidate into one large location. “We are looking to become as efficient as possible and also make sure that our environmental footprint is as small as possible,” said Michael Kawleski of Georgia-Pacific. Kawleski said that Scannell Properties is the official contractor for the project, and that they would be handling any environmental studies related to this project going forward. “We are aware that there would be rezoning necessary given the fact that the land is zoned for agriculture and residential,” said Kawleski.

The public is invited to a to a meeting on August 10, to voice their opinions on the plan. Representatives from Georgia-Pacific will be on hand to answer any questions as well. The exact location has not been made public at this time. Local 5 reached out to the town council, which confirmed that a request for rezoning permit has been submitted, but would not comment any further.