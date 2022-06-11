LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Saturday night shed fire in the Town of Lima is currently under investigation.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, just after 8:30 p.m., deputies, along with multiple fire agencies, responded to a 20 x 30-foot shed located on Horace Mann Road for reports of flames coming from the roof of the structure.

Officers say the shed primarily contained straw. Upon arrival, crews were able to knock down the fire.

No animals or people were reported injured during the incident and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Responding agencies included Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office and Waldo, Cascade, Town of Sheboygan Falls, Random Lake, Adell, and Silver Creek fire departments, as well as Oostburg First Responders and Orange Cross Ambulance.