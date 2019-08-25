Town of Pittsfield keeps historic feel to new Town Hall and Community Center

TOWN OF PITTSFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) — For those in the Town of Pittsfield, a new Town Hall and Community Center has been a long time coming.

Community members came together Saturday afternoon for a dedication of the new building.

The original Town Hall was a one room school house that dated back to the late 1800s, early 1900s and some community members raised their concerns about its condition.

However, throughout the building process, they wanted to keep the historic feel alive and model it after some other historic buildings in the town.

We tried to build a building that would kind of look like a building that you would see in the area in the 1900s. The siding with the scallops on the top and the trusses along with the field stone. We tried to match the field stone that is common in this area. Keith Deneys, Town Chairman, Town of Pittsfield

The Community Center is on one side of the building where meetings and parties can be held, and on the other side are offices for town officials.