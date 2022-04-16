WINCHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Local law enforcement agencies and fire departments are mourning the loss of an important and long-standing member of the Town of Winchester Fire Department.

On Saturday, the Town of Winchester Fire Department announced via Facebook that 42-year-old Scott Mathison has died.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

According to the department, Mathison served the Town of Winchester and the Town of Clayton for 25 years. During that time Mathison worked in various roles including as an officer, firefighter, driver Operator, and a first responder.

Mathison was a brother, husband, and father.