WINCHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Local law enforcement agencies and fire departments are mourning the loss of an important and long-standing member of the Town of Winchester Fire Department.
On Saturday, the Town of Winchester Fire Department announced via Facebook that 42-year-old Scott Mathison has died.
The cause of death has not been released at this time.
According to the department, Mathison served the Town of Winchester and the Town of Clayton for 25 years. During that time Mathison worked in various roles including as an officer, firefighter, driver Operator, and a first responder.
Mathison was a brother, husband, and father.
Scott was a pillar in the community. Scott loved spending time with family and friends. He was always able to make you smile or laugh with a joke or story. He was always available to lend an ear. He was loved by everyone…Scott meant so much to each one of us and there are not enough words to describe how much he is going to be missed. Rest easy our brother Scott, we will take it from here”Town of Winchester Fire Department