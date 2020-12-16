UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released trail camera photos and other pictures as evidence of cougar sightings in the Upper Peninsula from 2020. The sightings ranged from the Western to the Eastern part of the region across six counties.
Below are the pictures, dates, and descriptions of what the DNR found:
On May 17, 2020, a DNR trail camera captured a photo of a cougar in southcentral Luce County. This is about 72 miles from where the April 24 photo was captured in Delta County (Photo not available)
- Extradition delayed for Wisconsin man charged in kidnap plot
- Tracking Cougars in the U.P.: Michigan DNR shares confirmed sightings
- Wisconsin one of less than a dozen states to address PFAS contamination
- Green Bay health care workers receive first round of COVID-19 vaccines
- Waterfront Creations offers local honey, soap, home décor and more in Algoma