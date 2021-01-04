Tractor hit from behind, driver dies at scene in Manitowoc Co.

TOWNSHIP OF KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) One person is dead and another person received minor injuries after a crash in Manitowoc County.

The incident happened December 30 around 6:28 p.m. on Polifka Road, west of Popelar Road in the township of Kossuth.

A preliminary investigation shows 57-year-old Richard Dufek from rural Whitelaw was operating a Ford 1110 utility tractor westbound on Polifka Road. He was hit from behind by a 2007 Toyota Camry, which was being driven by 60-year-old Julie Zipperer, also from rural Whitelaw.

Dufek was ejected from the tractor and pronounced dead at the scene. Mrs. Zipperer sustained minor injuries.

The Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office has indicated the preliminary cause of death is from blunt force trauma.

The crash remains under investigation.