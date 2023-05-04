Tractor stolen off of jobsite in Calumet County, sheriff’s office asks residents to keep an eye out

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a John Deere tractor was allegedly stolen from a job site, authorities in Calumet County are asking residents to keep an eye out for it.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page asking citizens to keep an eye out for a tractor that was reportedly stolen from a jobsite. The tractor was described as a John Deere Utility Tractor 4066R.

It was reportedly taken from a jobsite on Laura Street in the Village of Harrison. Authorities say it happened within the last week.

Anyone with information or who sees a similar tractor is asked to call 920-849-2335 extension 0.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.