OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh got the chance to rock out while learning about a culture that originates far from home.

Mark Powers, a world-renowned percussionist, gave a hands-on approach to teaching African Drumming and Ghana Culture during a three-day visit. The program is called “The Sights and Sounds of Ghana,” which teaches at a variety of rhythms of the Ewe people, specifically in the southeast area of Ghana.

Instruments and a book in a classroom at Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh during “The Sights and Sounds of Ghana” program.

In the program, students in grades K-5 were able to learn multiple rhythms through a variety of instruments, as well as practice some traditional dance moves.

Powers says the main goal is to allow young kids to get more exposure to different cultures in a unique and fun way.

“I also think it’s very important to introduce students to musics of any culture at any point and just be encouraging music in general because music can be – very different for different people, that kind of have different meaning in different people’s lives,” explained Powers.

Watching students blossom with the possibility of using music and dancing is one of the highlights.

“You put a couple of drums in front of students, you know, especially k through five, they’re always gonna have a blast – and they come in the room and their eyes just light up when they see what they’re stepping into,” he added.

Students at Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh playing drums in “The Sights and Sounds of Ghana” program.

Drums in “The Sights and Sounds of Ghana” program that was held at Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh.

A music room sign at Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh.

Powers says sometimes using drums in this way opens kids up to music.

“I think hand drums are really great because – it’s the sort of thing where you don’t have to have a bunch of techniques developed in order to sound good and play some rhythems that make you feel good about what you’re creating,” explained Powers.

“I can only do so much here in Oshkosh, so getting people that have visited various parts of the world and bring that right here to [students] in Oshkosh I think is an experience I don’t think they’ll ever forget,” said Jen Schmidt, an Elementary Music Specialist with the Oshkosh Area School District.

On average, Powers says he usually visits Traeger Elementary about every three years.