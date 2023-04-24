Traffic accident in Wisconsin leads to anhydrous ammonia leak, residents evacuated

(WFRV) – Select residents in southern Wisconsin were either evacuated or told to shelter in place after a traffic accident caused an anhydrous ammonia leak.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, on April 24 around 11:40 a.m., a report came in about a traffic accident that involved a trailer containing anhydrous ammonia. When authorities arrived, an agricultural nurse tank was found leaking anhydrous ammonia.

At the time, residents in the area were told to stay indoors and turn off any heating/air conditioning equipment. Everyone was asked to avoid the area of County Highway A and County Highway ES in the town of Sugar Creek.

All residents in the area were reportedly evacuated safely, and others were told to shelter in place. As of 3 p.m., authorities were still working to clear the leak.

Those driving home are asked to follow the directions of deputies and barricades.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says that anhydrous ammonia is a source of nitrogen fertilizer, and can be dangerous if not handled properly. Contact with people’s bodies can cause tissue dehydration, caustic burns and even frostbite.

No additional information was provided by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.