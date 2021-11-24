UPDATE: WIS 23 lanes back open after crash at County K, Fond du Lac

WEDNESDAY 11/24/2021 9:24 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and lanes are now open.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked after crash on WIS 23 at County K, Fond du Lac

WEDNESDAY 11/24/2021 9:04 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Traffic traveling east on WIS 23 will see impacted lanes at County K due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. and will be impacting all lanes for possibly over two hours.

WSP-Fond Du Lac is handling the situation.

