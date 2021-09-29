FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 76 at County JJ, Outagamie Co.

Courtesy: Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies

WEDNESDAY 9/29/2021 8:23 p.m. 

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 at County JJ are back open.

Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes impacted on WIS 76 at County JJ, Outagamie Co.

WEDNESDAY 9/29/2021 7:25 p.m. 

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 at County JJ are blocked.

However, an Outagamie County Sheriffs Facebook post says the closure is due to a piece of disabled agriculture equipment.

WisDOT reports the Outagamie County incident will take an estimated two hours to clear.

The Outagamie County Sheriffs Department is at the scene.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

