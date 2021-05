SUNDAY, 5/2/2021 7:11 p.m.

(WFRV) – The crash has been cleared and all lanes are back open.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Back up on I-41 northbound in Appleton due to crash

SUNDAY, 5/2/2021, 6:29 p.m.

(WFRV) – Traffic is backed up on I-41 northbound at Meade St. beyond Richmond St. due to a crash.

The right lane is blocked at this time.

