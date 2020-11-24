GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Car vs. pedestrian crash, roadway back open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police have opened back up the roads near W. Mason Street at Hinkle Street.

Original: TRAFFIC ALERT: Car vs. pedestrian crash, traffic rerouted

TUESDAY 11/24/2020 5:38 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are currently investigating a car and pedestrian motor vehicle accident.

According to a release, the accident happened near W. Mason Street at Hinkle Street.

Police say the area is shut down for an undetermined amount of time while they investigate the crash.

Authorities urge people to avoid the area as much as possible.

Officers say traffic will be rerouted to the north by using Larson Road between S. Taylor Street and Packerland Drive, as well as Shawano Av/STH 29 between S. Taylor Street and Packerland Drive.

Traffic that needs to be rerouted to the south will use 9th St/Westpoint Rd between N. Taylor Street and Packerland Drive.

