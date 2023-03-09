THURSDAY, 3/9/2023, 5:21 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says that all lanes on I-41 southbound in Fond du Lac County are reopened.

Deputies with the Fon du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were able to clear the crash in a timely manner, and motorists in the area can continue utilizing Interstate 41.

There still is no word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 News will update this if further details on what happened are released to the public.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-41 South in Fond du Lac

THURSDAY, 3/9/2023, 4:18 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV ) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in the City of Fond du Lac.

According to WisDOT, the crash is on I-41 southbound at US 151 southbound. As a result, all southbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 41.

Officials say that the crash happened around 4:05 p.m., and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene working to clear the incident.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries. Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.