Monday, 3/13/2023, 6:44 a.m.

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that the crash on I-43 in Denmark has been cleared.

All lanes of traffic have been reopened.

Monday, 3/13/2023, 6:15 a.m.

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-43 in Denmark.

WisDOT states the crash is on I-43 northbound at WIS 96 around 5:35 a.m. As a result, all northbound lanes on I-43 are closed.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and is expected to take two hours to clear the scene.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.

Local 5 will update this story as more details become known