(WFRV) – The Tuesday morning crash scene in Marinette County has been cleared and all lanes of US 141 have been reopened.

Tuesday, June 20, 9:16 a.m.

(WFRV) – A crash in Marinette County has left all north and southbound lanes of US 141 closed.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene at US 141 and West 22nd Road between Beaver and Crivitz.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it expects the closure to last over two hours.

Drivers going north should go west on 22nd Road to north on 17th Road to east on 24th Road as an alternate route.

Those driving southbound should use the reverse of the northbound alternate route.

No other details are available at this time. Local Five will update this story as information is released.