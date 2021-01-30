UPDATE: Crash on I-41 cleared, all lanes open

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash has been cleared and all lanes are back open.

There’s no word on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.

Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-41 closes two left lanes

Jan 30, 2021, 08:06 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes are closed on I-41 after a crash.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the crash happened on the on rap from Ballard Road. At this time the two left lanes on I-41 northbound at Ballard Road are blocked.

They estimate the area to be closed for an hour.

