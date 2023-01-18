WEDNESDAY, 1/18/2023, 6:39 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area.

There is no update on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 News will update this if more information becomes available.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-41 NB in Appleton causing backups

WEDNESDAY, 1/18/2023, 6:16 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in Outagamie County.

According to WisDOT, the crash occurred around 6:10 p.m. in Appleton on I-41 northbound at the on-ramp from WIS 96.

As a result, the two left lanes are closed. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the crash, and it is expected to take around one hour to clear.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.