FRIDAY, 4/7/2023, 12:47 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Interstate 41 in Brown County.

WisDOT states the crash is on Interstate 41 northbound at Mile Marker 162 in the City of De Pere. The crash reportedly happened at 12:30 p.m., and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene. As a result, all lanes are blocked.

WisDOT is estimating the crash will take over two hours to clear. There is no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are available.