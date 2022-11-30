WEDNESDAY, 11/30/2022 – 5:49 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the crash that closed all southbound lanes on I-41 in Appleton.

According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened.

The incident took just over an hour to clear.

No other information was provided.

Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-41 southbound in Outagamie County closes all lanes

WEDNESDAY, 11/30/2022 – 5:01 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in Outagamie County.

The crash near the city of Appleton happened around 4:30 p.m. and is on I-41 southbound at the off-ramp to Ballard Road.

As a result of the crash, all lanes are blocked, and traffic congestion is building. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the crash.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries. This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this as soon as we learn more information.