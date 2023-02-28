TUESDAY, 2/28/2023, 9:30 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 43 in Winnebago County.

According to WisDOT, the crash is on I-41 southbound at County GG in Neenah. The crash reportedly happened around 9:00 p.m.

As a result, all lanes on I-41 southbound are closed at this time while the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office cleans up on the scene. WisDOT estimates it will be around two hours until all lanes are cleared.

There is no report on exactly what caused the crash or if there are any injuries from the accident. Stick with Local 5 News, and we’ll bring you the latest from this incident.