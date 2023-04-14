FRIDAY, 4/14/2023, 4:28 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are reporting that the crash on Interstate 43 in Brown County is cleared.

All lanes of traffic are now open.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Interstate 43 in Brown County, expect delays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Interstate 43 in Brown County.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. on Interstate 43 northbound at Danz Avenue in the City of Green Bay. The left lane is closed.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the incident. WisDOT is estimating that the crash will take around two hours to clear.

Those traveling in the area should expect backups and heavy traffic congestion as construction is also in the area.

There is no report on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available.