Monday, 2/6/2023, 8:32 a.m.

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County is cleared.

All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public and no injuries were reported

Monday, 2/6/2023, 8:18 a.m.

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists traveling in Outagamie County should be aware of a crash reported by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on WIS 15.

According to WisDOT, the crash on WIS 15 at CH-JJ in the City of Hortonville affects all lanes both east and westbound. The crash reportedly happened around 7:50 a.m., and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

WisDOT estimates the crash will take around two hours to clear. There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

