APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists traveling in Outagamie County should be aware of a crash reported by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on WIS 47.

According to WisDOT, the crash on WIS 47 at I-41 in the City of Appleton affects both north and southbound lanes. The crash reportedly happened around 9:40 p.m., and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

WisDOT estimates the crash will take around two hours to clear. There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

