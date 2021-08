DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are back open after a crash on I-41 northbound Friday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-41 NB near De Pere closed due to crash

FRIDAY, 8/13/2021 7:04 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of I-41 NB in De Pere is closed due to a crash.

According to the WisDOT, all northbound lanes at County S are closed due to a crash. They say the area will be closed for over two hours.

