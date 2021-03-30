UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 SB after fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-41 southbound are back open after a fire.

Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: I-41 SB in Appleton closed due to fire

TUESDAY, 3/30/21, 5:51 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A section of I-41 southbound at Wisconsin 441 southbound are closed due to a fire.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, all lanes are blocked in one direction due to a fire. They anticipate the area will be closed for 2 hours.

It’s unknown what is on fire, stick with Local 5 for the latest information as it becomes available.



