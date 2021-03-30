FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 SB after fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin DOT

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-41 southbound are back open after a fire.

Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: I-41 SB in Appleton closed due to fire

TUESDAY, 3/30/21, 5:51 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A section of I-41 southbound at Wisconsin 441 southbound are closed due to a fire.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, all lanes are blocked in one direction due to a fire. They anticipate the area will be closed for 2 hours.

It’s unknown what is on fire, stick with Local 5 for the latest information as it becomes available.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ashwaubenon swimmers power through shortened season and shortened training

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Omro named Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame edges Menasha in Thursday Kickoff

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week, perennial powers flex in FVCC

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt on Sports Xtra

Gamblers snap losing streak, bounce back against Team USA