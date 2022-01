MONDAY 1/24/2022 10:20 a.m.

(WFRV) – I-41 southbound at Omro Road is back open after a crash.

MONDAY 1/24/2022 9:29 a.m.

(WFRV) – The slippery roads are causing problems for drivers across Northeast Wisconsin.

According to WisDOT, I-41 southbound, the left lane beyond Omro Road is closed due to a crash.

There is no word on how long the area will be closed.