MANITOWOC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are blocked on I-43 southbound in Manitowoc County due to a fire.

According to the WisDOT, I-43 SB at North Avenue near Cleveland is closed due to a vehicle fire at mile marker 135.

They are asking drivers to take the alternate route of West on County XX to WIS 42, then south back to I-43.

They estimate the area will be closed for two hours.