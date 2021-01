GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police are currently investigating a traffic accident that happened on Lombardi Avenue.

Currently westbound Lombardi Avenue is completely shut down and eastbound Lombardi Avenue is down to one lane.

There may be power outage in the area due to damage to a utility pole.

Green Bay Police is asking motorists to avoid Lombardi Av between S. Oneida St and S Ridge Rd. Alternate east/west routes are Mason St and State Hwy 172.