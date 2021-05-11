FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Crashed cleared on I-41 NB in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- Car accident on I-41 northbound near Fond du Lac has been cleared.

The left lane open again.

ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic Alert: Left lane of I-41 NB closed due to crash in Fond du Lac

TUESDAY 05/11/2021 7:42 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- The left lane of I-41 Northbound at County Highway B is closed, due to a crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol estimates the area of the crash will be closed for approximately two hours.

Local Five will update you with any further information, as it comes in.

