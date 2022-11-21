MONDAY, 11/21/2022, 5:42 p.m.

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 172 at Bellevue Street.

According to WisDOT, the crash is now cleared, and all lanes of traffic are now open to motorists.

MONDAY, 11/21/2022, 5:16 p.m.

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on WIS 172 eastbound at Bellevue Street.

According to WisDOT, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. and will take around one hour to clear. As a result, the right lane is closed.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and is handling the incident. There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.