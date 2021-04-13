FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Right lane back open on I-41 southbound after incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin DOT

(WFRV) – All lanes are back open in Fond du Lac County on I-41 southbound after an incident.

Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane on I-41 southbound in Fond du Lac Co. closed due to incident

TUESDAY, 4/13/2021, 8:53 p.m.

(WFRV) – The right lane is blocked in one direction in Fond du Lac County due to an incident.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the right lane on I-41 southbound at County Highway Y is closed.

It’s unknown what the incident is but the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Department is the handling agency. The lane is expected to be closed for 2 hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly boys and girls volleyball teams prepare for sectional showdowns

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt

High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance