UPDATE: Right lane back open on I-41 southbound after incident

(WFRV) – All lanes are back open in Fond du Lac County on I-41 southbound after an incident.

Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane on I-41 southbound in Fond du Lac Co. closed due to incident

TUESDAY, 4/13/2021, 8:53 p.m.

(WFRV) – The right lane is blocked in one direction in Fond du Lac County due to an incident.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the right lane on I-41 southbound at County Highway Y is closed.

It’s unknown what the incident is but the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Department is the handling agency. The lane is expected to be closed for 2 hours.