UPDATE: Crash on the I-41 near Oshkosh has been cleared

MONDAY 09/27/2021 4:54 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, September 27, the Wisconsin DOT has reported that the crash on the I-41 heading Northbound has been cleared up.

The crash was placed near the City of Oshkosh when it occurred on Monday, September 27.

Reports explain the crash the right lane of the I-41 at Main street was blocked due to the crash. There were no details released regarding the cause of the crash, or if any injuries were caused at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane on I-41 NB in Oshkosh closed due to crash

MONDAY 09/27/2021 4:03 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has caused some lane closures on I-41 northbound near Oshkosh.

According to Wisconsin DOT, the right lane of I-41Northbound at Main St. are blocked due to a crash at Main Street.

They estimate the area will be closed for an hour.