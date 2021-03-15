UPDATE: All lanes back open after fire on I-41 near Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The fire has been cleared from the area.

All lanes are back open.

Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes on I-41 near Little Chute closed due to fire

MONDAY, 3/15/21 3:50 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple lanes are closed on I-41 in Outagamie County due to a fire.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, there is a fire on I-41 southbound at CTH N.

All southbound lanes are closed at this time.

Stick with Local 5 for the latest information when it becomes available.