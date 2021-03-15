FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes back open after fire on I-41 near Little Chute

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The fire has been cleared from the area.

All lanes are back open.

Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes on I-41 near Little Chute closed due to fire

MONDAY, 3/15/21 3:50 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple lanes are closed on I-41 in Outagamie County due to a fire.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, there is a fire on I-41 southbound at CTH N.

All southbound lanes are closed at this time.

Stick with Local 5 for the latest information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from Winter Sports Season

High School Sports Xtra: Alternate spring season begins

All in the Family

Bond between Gamblers' Lohrei & Schmaltz from youth hockey to NHL Draft

UW-Oshkosh women end unprecedented season with conference title