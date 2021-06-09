UPDATE: Crash on WIS 96 in Appleton has been cleared

WEDNESDAY, 6/9/2021 11:49 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash that closed the westbound lane of WIS 96 and Greenville Drive has been cleared.

Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lane on WIS 96 in Appleton closed due to crash

WEDNESDAY, 6/9/2021, 11:36 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The westbound lane on Wisconsin 96 at Greenville Drive in Appleton is closed due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, only the left lane is impacted but it could take an hour to clear.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.