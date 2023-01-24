TUESDAY, 1/24/2023, 4:00 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened.

The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway.

WisDOT anticipated the incident take around two hours to clear, but thanks to the hard work of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to clear the scene in around one hour.

There is no information on what caused the fire or if there are any reported injuries. Stick with Local 5 News; we’ll update this if any additional details become available.

TRAFFIC ALERT: WIS 76 at I-41 closed in Winnebago County, car on fire

TUESDAY, 1/24/2023, 3:16 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a car that has caught fire in Winnebago County.

According to WisDOT, the fire is on WIS 76 northbound at I-41 northbound. As a result, all lanes of traffic are blocked for those heading north.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the incident. WisDOT projects the fire will take around two hours to clear.

There is no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries. Stick with Local 5 News as we’ll continue to update this as we find out more.