Traffic backing up on I-43 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews are reportedly responding to an incident involving two semi-tractor trailers on I-43 northbound in Green Bay near Atkinson Drive.

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the main lanes are blocked on northbound I-43 at Atkinson Dr., but traffic is getting by the scene along the right shoulder.

Traffic can be seen backing up over the Leo Frigo Bridge.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.