Traffic congestion expected around West High, Edison Middle in Green Bay on Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are expecting traffic congestion around West High School and Edison Middle School on Wednesday.

Feeding America will be distributing food to families in need from the Green Bay community at both schools on Wednesday.

Long lines of cars are expected around these areas and the motoring public is being advised to avoid these areas if you can or allow extra time for your commute in the area.

Advisory: Green Bay Police expect traffic congestion around West High School and Edison Middle School tomorrow morning (12/2).

On the west side, cars are expected to line up from the high school west onto Reed St. until approximately N. Ridge Road. If at all possible, Green Bay Police ask that you do not park on Reed Street tomorrow to make travel easier on this road.

On the east side, cars are expected to line up from the middle school north onto Alpine Drive and west/northwest on Newberry Avenue to approximately Preble High School. If at all possible, police ask that you do not park on Newberry Ave to make travel easier on this road.

Officers will be in the area to assist with traffic congestion and other problems that might arise from the large influx of cars that are expected. Food distribution will take place between 10 a.m. and noon or until the food is all distributed.